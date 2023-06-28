Loans and deposits lower in May says Bank of Greece

In May 2023, deposits placed by households and private non-profit institutions decreased by 324 million euros to 141.7 billion euros, compared with an increase of 1,129 million euros in the previous month, while the annual growth rate remained unchanged at 3.7% compared to the previous month, the Bank of Greece (BoG) said on Wednesday.

Deposits placed by the private sector increased by 794 million euros in May 2023, compared with a decrease of 15 million euros in the previous month.

In May 2023, deposits placed by the general government decreased by 3 million euros, compared with an increase of 57 million euros in the previous month, while the annual growth rate increased to 2.3% from 1.7% in the previous month.

The monthly net flow of total credit was positive by 405 million euros in May 2023, compared with a negative net flow of 22 million euros in the previous month.

In particular, the annual growth rate of credit to non-financial corporations (NFCs) decreased to 6.7% from 8.7% in the previous month. The monthly net flow was negative by 335 million euros, compared with a negative net flow of 441 million euros in the previous month. The annual growth rate of credit to insurance corporations and other financial intermediaries increased to 9.6% from 4.6% in the previous month. The monthly net flow was positive by 164 million euros, compared with a negative net flow of 141 million euros in the previous month. [AMNA]