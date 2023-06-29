NEWS

Second child bitten by snake

[Intime News]

A 4-year-old girl was being treated in an intensive care unit in a hospital in Thessaloniki after being bitten by a snake on Wednesday. It came just a day after a similar incident occurred involving a 13-year-old boy in Ioannina, northwestern Greece. 

In Wednesday’s incident, the girl was with her grandmother in the village cemetery in Volos, central Greece, when a snake came out of the grass and bit her on the arm. It was later identified as a viper.

She was taken to a local hospital where doctors administered a serum. However, state broadcaster ERT said she had an allergic reaction to the serum and it was deemed necessary to transfer her to an ICU.

