One arrested, five sought in connection with Mykonos house robberies

Police arrested one man and were searching for five more believed to be members of a criminal ring that broke into luxury houses and villas on the island of Mykonos.

Officers detained a 34-year-old Albanian and opened a case against a 41-year-old Albanian, a 27-year-old Greek and three more unidentified individuals.

Authorities started unravelling the case at the end of last May, when he local police station received information about the activity of a criminal gang consisting of at least six members who were breaking into luxury homes and villas. The group operated mainly in the afternoon or evening, taking advantage of the temporary absence of the owners or tenants.

The investigation revealed that the gang was involved in at least 14 burglaries with its loot exceeding 450,000 euros – 17,810 euros in cash, jewelry, gold, electronic devices and clothing worth at least 437,961 euros.