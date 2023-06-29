NEWS

One arrested, five sought in connection with Mykonos house robberies

One arrested, five sought in connection with Mykonos house robberies
[InTime News]

Police arrested one man and were searching for five more believed to be members of a criminal ring that broke into luxury houses and villas on the island of Mykonos. 

Officers detained a 34-year-old Albanian and opened a case against a 41-year-old Albanian, a 27-year-old Greek and three more unidentified individuals.  

Authorities started unravelling the case at the end of last May, when he local police station received information about the activity of a criminal gang consisting of at least six members who were breaking into luxury homes and villas. The group operated mainly in the afternoon or evening, taking advantage of the temporary absence of the owners or tenants.

The investigation revealed that the gang was involved in at least 14 burglaries with its loot exceeding 450,000 euros – 17,810 euros in cash, jewelry, gold, electronic devices and clothing worth at least 437,961 euros.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Man arrested in Zakynthos for dragging dog behind car
NEWS

Man arrested in Zakynthos for dragging dog behind car

Athens homes of MEP Kaili and her sister searched
NEWS

Athens homes of MEP Kaili and her sister searched

Two arrested in Thessaloniki for migrant trafficking
NEWS

Two arrested in Thessaloniki for migrant trafficking

Suspect in Kos murder remanded pending trial
NEWS

Suspect in Kos murder remanded pending trial

Woman who conned migrants, businesses nabbed in Athens
NEWS

Woman who conned migrants, businesses nabbed in Athens

Police arrest two fugitives in Athens shopping center chase
NEWS

Police arrest two fugitives in Athens shopping center chase