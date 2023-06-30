Tsipras steps down from SYRIZA helm

SYRIZA’s crushing defeat in the May 21 and June 25 elections had de facto put the leftist party on the road to change – and the resignation of its leader Alexis Tsipras.

In a televised address on Thursday, Tsipras announced his decision, stating that “the time has come to start a new cycle,” while calling for the party’s reform.

On the night of the elections last Sunday, Tsipras said that party members will be called upon to judge “us all and set the strategy,” adding that he was putting himself at the party members’ discretion.

Eventually on Thursday, he initially submitted his resignation before the party’s Executive Bureau, and immediately afterward, in an empty room at Zappeion Hall, he made his decision known on camera.

Kathimerini understands that few people were aware of his decisions. In fact, many were taken by surprise.

“The party must take difficult and courageous decisions, which are called upon to serve a new vision. This obviously concerns me too,” Tsipras said in his address.

“I have therefore decided to propose the election of a new leadership by the members of the party, as stipulated in the party statutes, with immediate recourse. Of course I will not be a candidate. I make no secret of the fact that this is a painful decision.”

Tsipras became the leader of SYRIZA at the age of 34 at a time when the party struggled for relevance. He remained at the helm for 15 years during which time SYRIZA rose to prominence amid the Greek financial meltdown of the previous decade. He was swiftly elected prime minister in 2015, becoming Greece’s youngest leader in 150 years, having campaigned on a platform of repealing EU-imposed austerity measures to resolve Greece’s severe government financial crisis.

However, he soon backtracked, and is remembered by many as the politician who almost caused the country’s exit from the eurozone.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the decision by Tsipras was “expected” after his party’s poor showing in several election battles.

“This is an expected decision after three crushing defeats suffered by SYRIZA and himself personally,” Mitsotakis told journalists.

SYRIZA’s poor election performance has been attributed by many analysts to the party’s mostly divisive campaign, the relative resurgence of the once-dominant socialist party PASOK, and the emergence of splinter parties led by erstwhile Tsipras loyalists.