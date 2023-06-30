Probe launched into train mishaps

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has asked the management of the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) to investigate the circumstances and causes of the two incidents that occurred on the national railway network on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the relevant Hellenic Train announcements, the incidents relate to the non-completion of a double coupling between trains and the immobilization of a train on the Athens-Thessaloniki route, due to a technical problem in the Othrys tunnel.

The investigation is expected to be concluded within 10 days.