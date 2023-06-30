NEWS

Probe launched into train mishaps

Probe launched into train mishaps
[InTime News]

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has asked the management of the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) to investigate the circumstances and causes of the two incidents that occurred on the national railway network on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the relevant Hellenic Train announcements, the incidents relate to the non-completion of a double coupling between trains and the immobilization of a train on the Athens-Thessaloniki route, due to a technical problem in the Othrys tunnel.

The investigation is expected to be concluded within 10 days.

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Alexandroupoli: Truck containing 21 migrants crashes
NEWS

Alexandroupoli: Truck containing 21 migrants crashes

Bottlenecks formed at Athens entry points as voters return
NEWS

Bottlenecks formed at Athens entry points as voters return

Russians charged after ‘aggressive’ behavior forces emergency landing in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Russians charged after ‘aggressive’ behavior forces emergency landing in Thessaloniki

Mayor in Thessaloniki warns of wild boar population explosion
NEWS

Mayor in Thessaloniki warns of wild boar population explosion

Suburban railway in Patra to close for two days for maintenance
NEWS

Suburban railway in Patra to close for two days for maintenance

Athens trolley employees declare Thursday work stoppage
NEWS

Athens trolley employees declare Thursday work stoppage