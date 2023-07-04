NEWS

FM sees ‘historic opportunity’ for solution to Cyprus issue

[Greek Foreign Ministry/Twitter]

Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis said on Tuesday that he sees “a historic opportunity” for a solution to the Cyprus issue, with the more active involvement of the European Union on the basis of the initiative of the Cypriot President and the efforts of the UN.

He made the comment during a meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

At their meeting, Christodoulides said bilateral relations “will continue and strengthen even more.”

“There are common goals, common pursuits. Greece and Cyprus are pillars of stability in the region,” he added.

This was Gerapetritis’ first official foreign visit since taking over the foreign ministry portfolio.

Diplomacy Cyprus

