Israel to build subsea electric cable with possible Europe link

Israel on Tuesday unveiled plans to build an underwater electric cable that will run along its Mediterranean coast and offer the possibility to connect to electricity grids in Europe.

The proposed 150 km cable will carry electricity from solar energy farms in Israel’s southern Negev desert to cities to the center and north, the Energy Ministry said. Also in the works is a link to networks across the sea in Cyprus and Greece.

Israel’s national planning and building council has started to advance the plan, the ministry said.

Energy Minister Israel Katz said the project is part of a broader plan to link Israel to grids in Egypt, Jordan and Gulf countries as well. [Reuters]

