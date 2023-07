A contingent of 20 firefighters, with ten tenders, are fighting a forest fire in the Almyros Gorge, west of the Cretan city of Iraklio.

Firefighting authorities on the island have appealed to Cretan residents and visitors not to start fires in the countryside “for any reason.”

“Carelessness, negligence or a moment of thoughtless energy is enough to start a fire,” a statement from the authorities said.