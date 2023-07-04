Lesvos: police conduct operation to bring 10 migrants to safety

Police in Lesvos have conducted an operation to locate and bring to safety 10 newly arrived migrants to the northern Aegean island.

The operation, which was focused on the Plomari area in the south of the island, also involved coast guard, firefighters and a police aircraft.

Five people – two woman and three children – were found in an inaccessible rocky location between the villages of Plomari and Melinta.

Sometime earlier, police picked up another five people.

The police said the standard procedures for dealing with international protection requests will be followed.