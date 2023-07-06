NEWS

58 passengers stranded after Thessaloniki-Larissa train breaks down

58 passengers stranded after Thessaloniki-Larissa train breaks down
There has been an increasing number of complaints against Hellenic Train at the railway watchdog.

Fifty-eight passengers on a train travelling from the northern port city of Thessaloniki to Larissa, central Greece, were stranded on Wednesday after the train broke down, operator Hellenic Train said in a press release.

The train was immobilized near the city of Katerini, central Greece, after falling tree branches disconnected the pantograph from the overhead power line, according to Hellenic Train. The glass pane in the driver’s cabin also broke, it was added.

The passengers were safe and were transported to their destinations by bus.

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU prosecutor’s office sends railway case file to parliament
NEWS

EU prosecutor’s office sends railway case file to parliament

Probe launched into train mishaps
NEWS

Probe launched into train mishaps

Four survivors of deadly Tempe train crash testify
NEWS

Four survivors of deadly Tempe train crash testify

Alexandroupoli: Truck containing 21 migrants crashes
NEWS

Alexandroupoli: Truck containing 21 migrants crashes

Bottlenecks formed at Athens entry points as voters return
NEWS

Bottlenecks formed at Athens entry points as voters return

Russians charged after ‘aggressive’ behavior forces emergency landing in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Russians charged after ‘aggressive’ behavior forces emergency landing in Thessaloniki