58 passengers stranded after Thessaloniki-Larissa train breaks down

There has been an increasing number of complaints against Hellenic Train at the railway watchdog.

Fifty-eight passengers on a train travelling from the northern port city of Thessaloniki to Larissa, central Greece, were stranded on Wednesday after the train broke down, operator Hellenic Train said in a press release.

The train was immobilized near the city of Katerini, central Greece, after falling tree branches disconnected the pantograph from the overhead power line, according to Hellenic Train. The glass pane in the driver’s cabin also broke, it was added.

The passengers were safe and were transported to their destinations by bus.