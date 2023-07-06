NEWS

Man arrested for alleged rape of underaged niece 

A 62-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually abusing his niece when she was still a minor, about 10 years ago. 

Thessaloniki’s Security Directorate opened a case file against the suspect after receiving a complaint, state-run news agency AMNA reported, without specifying who filed it. 

According to the case file, the suspect had repeatedly abused the girl, forcing her to remove her clothes and photographing her, while she was left under his supervision in his house in Thessaloniki, northern Greece.

The evidence was submitted to a Thessaloniki prosecutor. 

Crime

