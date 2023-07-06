NEWS

Fires break out in Lesvos, Ilia

Two wildfires broke out on Thursday in separate incidents on the island of Lesvos, in eastern Greece, and the region of Ilia, in the western Peloponnese. 

The Fire Service said it had sent 22 firefighters with four vehicles and two water-dropping aircraft near the semi-mountainous settlement of Antissa, in western Lesvos. 

The second blaze started earlier in the area of Aetorrachi, in Ilia, and was burning low vegetation, authorities said. 

A team of 24 firefighters with eight vehicles and a firefighting helicopter are in the area. The Fire Service said the flames are not threatening any residential areas so far.

