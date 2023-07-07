NEWS HIGHER EDUCATION

Way paved to officialize non-state universities

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced in Parliament on Thursday the government’s intention to institutionalize non-state universities through inter-state agreements. Mitsotakis said this will be done with the reforming of the relevant Article 16 of the Constitution.

The institutional steps that will be taken include transnational agreements with countries whose universities are interested in taking projects forward in Greece.

In addition, the National Authority for Higher Education will establish criteria for the conditions to be met by the university to be established.

The Education Ministry will begin exploring the intentions of universities of European Union member-states, without excluding the possibility of conducting similar discussions with universities in the US. In this case, it is likely that the arrival of an American university would be in cooperation with a European university.

Transnational agreements with countries would provide the institutional “umbrella” for the establishment of foreign institutions of higher education in Greece.

