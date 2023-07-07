Firefighters battle Evia blaze for second day

Firefighters continued to combat a fire that broke out on Thursday in Aliveri, western Evia, entering its second day on Friday.

The blaze has now advanced to within 2km of the village of Kaletzi. As of now, there have been no reports of evacuations.

A total of 87 firefighters, along with 21 fire engines, are currently engaged in operations in the affected area. They are being supported by numerous municipal water trucks and heavy earthmoving machinery.

The prevailing winds in the area are blowing at a speed of 2-3 beauforts.

Authorities have apprehended a 75-year-old man who was seen using a smoker, a device used to calm bees during honey harvesting, in the vicinity where the fire originated.

Evia suffered devastating forest fires in 2021 that destroyed about a third of its forest cover.