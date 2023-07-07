NEWS

EastMed pipeline project still viable, Edison CEO says

EastMed pipeline project still viable, Edison CEO says
File photo

A project to build a 2,000 km pipeline to bring natural gas from East Mediterranean fields to Europe is still alive, the CEO of Italian energy group Edison said on Friday.

Edison CEO Nicola Monti said that the group, which is one of the promoters of the pipeline, was actively talking with Cyprus and Israel about the project.

Last month, the energy minister of Cyprus told Reuters the country was proposing a shorter pipeline to bring gas from Israel’s East Mediterranean fields to the island where the gas could be partially liquefied to be transported to the European markets.

The shorter connection could be seen as an alternative to the more ambitious EastMed pipeline.

“A link between Israel and Cyprus can be a first portion of the [EastMed] pipeline we are promoting. Because from Cyprus we could then connect with Crete and Greece,” Monti said, speaking with journalists on the sidelines of a meeting of energy industrial lobby Confindustria Energia.

He said he believed that the total costs of building the EastMed pipeline would be lower than the investment needed to build a shorter Israel-Cyprus connection, a liquefaction plant and the expenses of shipping the gas to European markets. [Reuters]

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Israel to build subsea electric cable with possible Europe link
NEWS

Israel to build subsea electric cable with possible Europe link

Lack of funds risks Europe missing climate goals, auditors say
NEWS

Lack of funds risks Europe missing climate goals, auditors say

Cyprus changes tack with plan for Mediterranean gas link to Israel
NEWS

Cyprus changes tack with plan for Mediterranean gas link to Israel

Contraband oil seized in underground facility
NEWS

Contraband oil seized in underground facility

Tsunis: Alexandroupoli key to breaking Russia’s gas monopoly
NEWS

Tsunis: Alexandroupoli key to breaking Russia’s gas monopoly

Chevron ‘positive’ about Israeli-Cypriot plans for natural gas pipeline
NEWS

Chevron ‘positive’ about Israeli-Cypriot plans for natural gas pipeline