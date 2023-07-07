NEWS

Mitsotakis promises new aircraft, helicopters and other equipment for fire service

[InTime News]

The government will “procure new aircraft, new helicopters, many new means for the fire service” in the next few years, the prime minister has told officials at the the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry.

“We created this new ministry in response to a demand of the times. I am very happy because this ministry is now standing firmly on its feet,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

He pledged to greatly increase the resources available to deal with the impact of the climate crisis, especially wildfires.

Mitsotakis said the discussion during his visit focused on the ministry’s medium- to long-term planning, with respect to the very important investments being made in the civil defence sector with the use of the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) and other EU financing sources. [AMNA]

Fire

