Rhodes taxi drivers block disembarkation of Uber vehicles

Taxi drivers on Rhodes have said they are determined to escalate protests after more than 200 taxi drivers gathered at the island’s port to block the disembarkation of about 25 cars they say are from a company that cooperates with Uber.

The president of the local taxi owners’ union, Theodosis Kastanidis, told local media that his members may block ports and the airport as part of their campaign against Uber.

Last April, unknown individuals damaged dozens of cars at Uber’s officers in Rhodes. In addition, there have been a number of incidents between taxi owners and Uber drivers on the island.