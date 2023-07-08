NEWS

Less service on metro, tram as summer schedule enters into force

[InTime News]

Τhe frequency of Athens’ trains will slow down for the summer holiday season starting July 10, according to Metro operator STASY.

Services on Line 1 of the Athens metro (the Kifissia-Piraeus ISAP electric railway) will run every 7.5 minutes during the morning (7 a.m.- 10 a.m.) and afternoon (3 p.m.- 6 p.m.) rush hours, every 10.5 minutes between those two periods, and every 15 minutes from 11.30 p.m. to 5.30 in the morning.

On weekends, services are every 10.5 minutes at rush hour and every 15 minutes off-peak.

Services on Line 2 (Anthoupoli-Elliniko) will run every five minutes at rush hour and at between six and 10 minutes off-peak, with services on weekends every seven minutes for peak hours and 10 minutes off-peak.

Services on Line 3 (Nikaia-Doukissis Plakentias/Airport) will run every five minutes from 6 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. for the regular train and every 36 minutes for the train that reaches the airport, and between six and 10 minutes over the rest of the day.

Weekend services run between every seven and nine minutes.

The tram lines will run every 12 minutes from 5.30 a.m. – 10 p.m.) and every 15 minutes from 10 p.m. to 1.30 a.m. The same schedule will apply on weekends.

The summer schedule will last until September 3. 

