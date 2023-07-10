Seeking a way to speed up private higher education

The government is determined to revise the constitutional provision which does not allow private Greek universities. And, with the socialist PASOK party appearing willing to concur, the three fifths of MPs required to approve will be easily attained.

But a constitutional revision takes time and the government seeks to allow foreign universities to found branch campuses via bilateral or multilateral agreements.

Legal scholars say this would be an acceptable way of circumventing the constitutional prohibition, but warn that there should be a rigorous assessment and monitoring of academic programs.