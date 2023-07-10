Elderly man detained after shooting three minors

A 70-year-old man in Halkidiki in northern Greece has been placed in temporary custody after appearing before an investigative magistrate on Monday accused of shooting and injuring three minors with a shotgun after a verbal altercation in the region of Olympiada.

He was indicted for attempted manslaughter, and after the unanimous decision of the prosecutor and investigator for his pre-trial detention, he was taken to the Detention Center of Nigrita Serres. The incident occurred last Thursday evening, while the elderly man was in the yard of his house. He is said to be experiencing psychological problems and, according to reports, the investigating magistrate ordered a psychiatric expert examination to determine his fitness to stand trial.

The minors, two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. When police officers were called to the scene of the incident, the 70-year-old man fired into the air and was found to be in illegal possession of the weapon.