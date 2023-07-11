111 stranded migrants taken to safety

A group of 111 migrants who were stranded on a rocky shore near Cape Maleas in the Peloponnese have been transferred to temporary accommodation in Neapoli Voion, Laconia, with the assistance of coast guard, police and the local municipality.

The migrants reached the shore on Sunday, after disembarking from a sailing vessel which later sank.

Adverse weather conditions prevented the evacuation by sea of the migrants but supplies were brought to them, the Shipping Ministry said.

A ground unit reached the migrants – 46 men, 19 women and 46 children – on Monday and brought them to safety.

Five of the migrants are under medical supervision.

The authorities arrested two men, who were picked up in the wider area, on suspicion of migrant trafficking.