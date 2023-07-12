NEWS

Erdogan says that F-16s have not been used against Greece nor are there plans to do so

[AP]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made statements to the press following his meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Vilnius on Wednesday and stated that the goal of Turkey is to “make more friends than enemies”.

“Some members of Congress, from both the Democrats and Republicans, are putting up obstacles. But the President and the Secretary of State said that they we would monitor the situation. I hope we will have a positive result. I am more hopeful than ever”, he added.

“We have never used our F-16 fighter jets against Greece, and we do not plan on using them,” he also said.

