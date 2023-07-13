NEWS

Eco groups urge review of river management project

Eco groups urge review of river management project

The Hellenic Society for Environment and Culture (ELLET) and three environmental organizations are calling for a review of the Erasinos River management project in the Mesogeia region of Attica. 

ELLET, ROI (Citizens’ Association for Streams), OZON and the Movement for the Protection and Promotion of the Great Stream of Rafina noted that tens of millions of euros will be spent on turning a natural stream into a stormwater drain, which will cause immeasurable damage to the natural environment. 

Their objections also stem from the serious reservations expressed by the European Investment Bank, which is co-financing the project. The project is being carried out in Mesogeia, from near the airport boundary at Spata and ending at the sea, in the Vravrona wetland. 

It includes the conversion of the natural riverbed into an artificial one, the construction of two bridges, and excavation of the entire wetland zone. 

Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Authorities take action to tackle traffic congestion at Schinias
NEWS

Authorities take action to tackle traffic congestion at Schinias

WWF Greece urges new government to tackle critical environmental challenges
NEWS

WWF Greece urges new government to tackle critical environmental challenges

A century later, off-plan building still contentious
NEWS

A century later, off-plan building still contentious

EU plans drive to cut food waste this decade
NEWS

EU plans drive to cut food waste this decade

Blame game persists over illegal beach bars on Rhodes
NEWS

Blame game persists over illegal beach bars on Rhodes

Eight arrested in Thessaloniki for polluting the environment
NEWS

Eight arrested in Thessaloniki for polluting the environment