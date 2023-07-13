Eco groups urge review of river management project

The Hellenic Society for Environment and Culture (ELLET) and three environmental organizations are calling for a review of the Erasinos River management project in the Mesogeia region of Attica.

ELLET, ROI (Citizens’ Association for Streams), OZON and the Movement for the Protection and Promotion of the Great Stream of Rafina noted that tens of millions of euros will be spent on turning a natural stream into a stormwater drain, which will cause immeasurable damage to the natural environment.

Their objections also stem from the serious reservations expressed by the European Investment Bank, which is co-financing the project. The project is being carried out in Mesogeia, from near the airport boundary at Spata and ending at the sea, in the Vravrona wetland.

It includes the conversion of the natural riverbed into an artificial one, the construction of two bridges, and excavation of the entire wetland zone.