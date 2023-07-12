NEWS

PSEKA calls for halt on sale of F-16s to Turkey

The International Coordinating Committee for Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) released a statement on Wednesday calling upon Chairman of the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations to block the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

“As we witness the continued Biden policy of appeasement and watch Sweden neutralize its integrity, the only remaining hope is that Senator Menendez will once again stand up against the blackmail tactics of Erdogan,” said the statement signed by PSEKA President Philip Christopher.

“The S400 missiles remain in Turkey, the 49 year occupation of Cyprus continues, the Kurds who fought against Isis are bombed and NATO continues to appease Turkey,” he added, before concluding that there should be “no F16s for Turkey”.

