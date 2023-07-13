NEWS

TV studio evacuated after bomb threat

TV studio evacuated after bomb threat
[Shutterstock]

A television studio in Spata, a town 20 kilometres east of downtown Athens, was evacuated on Thursday after a caller warned that a bomb had been placed at the building.

The call was received by police at 11.50 a.m. and the unknown man said a bomb would go off, without specifying the time.

Police forces and a bomb disposal unit were at the scene, combing the premises to find the explosive device. Kappa studios is used by private broadcaster ANT1 to air live shows. 

This is the second bomb threat made on Thursday, after a man alerted police of an explosive device placed outside a Masonic Hall in central Athens early this morning. The device exploded causing minor damage and bomb disposal experts destroyed a second mechanism found at the entrance of the building.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Man fined 120,000 euros for animal abuse, abandoning four kittens 
NEWS

Man fined 120,000 euros for animal abuse, abandoning four kittens 

Explosion damages Masonic Hall in central Athens
NEWS

Explosion damages Masonic Hall in central Athens

Seven defendants in Kampanos murder get life
NEWS

Seven defendants in Kampanos murder get life

Seven hooligans jailed for life
NEWS

Seven hooligans jailed for life

Life proposed for defendants in murder of Kambanos
NEWS

Life proposed for defendants in murder of Kambanos

Anti-racism group reports rise in hate crimes
NEWS

Anti-racism group reports rise in hate crimes