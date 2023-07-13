TV studio evacuated after bomb threat

A television studio in Spata, a town 20 kilometres east of downtown Athens, was evacuated on Thursday after a caller warned that a bomb had been placed at the building.

The call was received by police at 11.50 a.m. and the unknown man said a bomb would go off, without specifying the time.

Police forces and a bomb disposal unit were at the scene, combing the premises to find the explosive device. Kappa studios is used by private broadcaster ANT1 to air live shows.

This is the second bomb threat made on Thursday, after a man alerted police of an explosive device placed outside a Masonic Hall in central Athens early this morning. The device exploded causing minor damage and bomb disposal experts destroyed a second mechanism found at the entrance of the building.