Thessaloniki rapper handed eight-year sentence over sexual abuse of 16-year-old

A Thessaloniki court handed an eight-year prison sentence to a 27-year-old rapper for the sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl he had met on social media.

He was found guilty on the charge of raping a minor but was acquitted from an illegal imprisonment charge. The man was returned to prison following the ruling.

According to information, during the trial the rapper admitted to having relations with the girl but stated that it was consensual.

The 16-year-old had been examined by Hellenic Police child psychologists who confirmed her accusations.