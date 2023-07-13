NEWS

Thessaloniki rapper handed eight-year sentence over sexual abuse of 16-year-old

Thessaloniki rapper handed eight-year sentence over sexual abuse of 16-year-old

A Thessaloniki court handed an eight-year prison sentence to a 27-year-old rapper for the sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl he had met on social media.

He was found guilty on the charge of raping a minor but was acquitted from an illegal imprisonment charge. The man was returned to prison following the ruling.

According to information, during the trial the rapper admitted to having relations with the girl but stated that it was consensual.

The 16-year-old had been examined by Hellenic Police child psychologists who confirmed her accusations.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Man shot dead in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Man shot dead in Thessaloniki

Boy injured in jet ski crash in Crete remains in serious condition
NEWS

Boy injured in jet ski crash in Crete remains in serious condition

TV studio evacuated after bomb threat
NEWS

TV studio evacuated after bomb threat

Man fined 120,000 euros for animal abuse, abandoning four kittens 
NEWS

Man fined 120,000 euros for animal abuse, abandoning four kittens 

Explosion damages Masonic Hall in central Athens
NEWS

Explosion damages Masonic Hall in central Athens

Seven defendants in Kampanos murder get life
NEWS

Seven defendants in Kampanos murder get life