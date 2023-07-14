NEWS

PM vows to prop up health sector with more staff

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsokakis reiterated on Thursday the government’s commitment to the immediate recruitment of 10,000 people in the health sector. 

“In September we will present the annual recruitment plan. I repeat that recruitment all goes through central planning, which de facto obliges us sometimes to be a bit unpleasant because we have to set central political priorities,” he said during a visit to the Interior Ministry.

“But our key commitments, first and foremost the recruitment of 10,000 new health workers, are in full force and will begin to be implemented immediately,” he stressed, asserting that “multi-level governance” is a central priority.

Clarifying the responsibilities between the various levels of local government and the central state is a central goal of the new government.

“We have set extremely ambitious goals, which always have at their core the better service of the citizens by the state, whether we are talking about the central state or decentralized administrations,” he said.

