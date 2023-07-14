Motorists should only fill up after sunset, Environment Ministry says

Motorists have been advised to only fill up their vehicles after sunset due to the “Kleon” heat wave.

The Ministry of Environment and Energy has also urged motorists to cut down on the use of their cars in favour of public transport as the heat leads to the accumulation of pollutants in the air.

The ministry also called on businesses to avoid operating machinery that emits organic volatile hydrocarbons, such as dry cleaners, metallurgical plants and dyers. The use of paints, especially during midday and the early afternoon, is also discouraged.