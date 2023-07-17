New Supreme Court leadership imminent

The government is due to select a new president and prosecutor for the Supreme Court by the end of the month, responding to the urgent need for reform, given the enormous problems in justice system, and in particular delays in issuing judgments.

The Justice Ministry is expected to submit its proposal to Cabinet within the month, after the pre-selection provided for by law by Parliament is completed.

The simultaneous departure of Isidoros Dogiakos from the Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office and Maria Georgiou from the presidency has paved the way for the selection of new top officials who will contribute to the effort announced by the prime minister for large-scale changes in the judiciary.

During her two-year term of office as Supreme Court president, Georgiou sought to clear out incompetent and inefficient judges from the judiciary, with 22 dismissals in total.