Authority calls for volunteer drivers to evacuate animals from stables, animal shelters in SE Attica

A large-scale operation to evacuate animals from shelters and stables in Southeast Attica after fires spread on Monday is under way, organized by the Special Secretariat for the Protection of Companion Animals (pets) that called for volunteers on social media.

The authority called on municipalities and volunteers to loan vehicles for the evacuation of animals from stables and animal shelters in the Kalyvia and Anavyssos areas (SE Attica) to the former quarries in Galatsi, the suburb north of Athens. The Galatsi municipality has prepared the area for the evacuated animals, it added.

In social media posts, the Special Secretariat said citizens in the areas where fires are burning should evacuate with their animals preventatively or call 213 1364020 for help in rescuing and transporting animals with trucks. “We already have animal shelters where most animals were killed by fire. The situation is starting to look hopeless,” it said.

In addition, the Kalyvia Riding Club ‘St. George’ is appealing to truck owners to help transport horses away from the fires. The stables are located at the 10th km on the Kalyvia-Anavyssos highway. For more information, call 6945013006.

Residents of the coastal towns of Lagonisi, Saronida and Anavyssos were notified earlier in the day through the 112 emergency system (SMS, or text messaging) to evacuate out of precaution after a fire broke out in low brush in the Neos Kouvaras area and spread by strong winds

A force of 55 firefighters and 20 fire engines, two units on foot and 31 Romanian fire fighters with five water tankers have been deployed to put out the fire, assisted by 6 firefighting aircraft and 4 helicopters, one of which is coordinating operations by air. [AMNA]