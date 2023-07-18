Dozens of animals rescued from East Attica fires

Volunteers look after dogs at the rescue station that has been set up at the former Lato quarry in Galatsi, in a photograph posted by Dog’s Voice on its Facebook page.

More than 300 cats, dogs, farm animals and horses have been rescued from the East Attica wildfires that flared up on Monday, an Interior Ministry official said on Tuesday, while animal protection groups reported that dozens also perished as the blazes tore through fields, farms, yards and animal shelters.

“An operation was set up by the special secretariat, in cooperation with the volunteers of the non-profit Dog’s Voice, the police, the fire service, civil protection authorities and volunteers who turned up on their own or came from animal protection groups and organizations,” Marsha Dimopoulou, the ministry’s special secretary for the protection of companion animals, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

“The calls for rescues were coming in nonstop until around 3 a.m.,” she said, adding that many of the animals were taken to emergency shelters.

The main rescue station has been set up by Dog’s Voice at the former Lato quarry in the Athens suburb of Galatsi, where volunteers and veterinarians are taking care of more than 150 cats and dogs saved from the flames.

All the animals are being evaluated and treated by members of the Greek Action of Volunteer Veterinarians (EDKE) and microchipped where necessary, while the owners of those with tags are being tracked down.

Dog’s Voice has issued appeals over social media for dog crates, old bedsheets and towels, collars and leads, and antiseptic sprays. It is also asking for volunteers to help walk the dogs at the Lato emergency station and appealing to members of the public to open their homes to the rescued strays.

The horses and other farm animals have been taken in by A Little Shelter in Polydendri.

The ministry has also set up hotlines that are taking calls about animals that are trapped or have been injured in the ongoing fires. The numbers are: 213.136.4020, 213.136.4933, 213.136.4935, 213.136.4036.

“We are on standby for any appeal concerning any animal, not just pets, ready to send volunteers and cars. We do not have any calls from Attica right now, but we do from Loutraki, where we either inform people how they can return home or send volunteers to rescue the animals trapped in houses,” Dimopoulou said.