Animal protection group issues fresh appeal

An animal protection group that is responsible for running an emergency shelter for cats and dogs rescued from the ongoing wildfires in the Greek capital issued a fresh appeal for the public’s assistance on Wednesday.

In a social media post, Dog’s Voice said that it is currently looking after 380 animals at the makeshift shelter at the former Lato quarry in Galatsi, northern Athens, and needs help as arrivals are constant and temperatures are rising.

More specifically, the group said it needs permanent or temporary homes for the more vulnerable animals in its care, cooling mats, pee pads, puppy food and old sheets, as well as collars and leads.

It also called for people with experience in caring for dogs to help with walks and care.

Readers who want to help but cannot make it to the location could try reaching out to local pet shops or vet clinics to inquire about collection points.