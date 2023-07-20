Thirty-four migrants rescued off Kos

Thirty-four migrants were rescued from an inflatable motorized boat located in the early hours on Thursday by Greek Coast Guard off the coast of the island of Kos, in the eastern Aegean.

The boat soon sank while the migrants – 26 men, four women, and four children (three boys and one girl) – were transported to the port of Kos. The four minors were taken to the General Hospital as a precaution and after a brief health check were discharged.

The loan port authority is conducting a preliminary investigation.