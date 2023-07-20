NEWS

Cyprus’s division is ‘a top national priority’ for Greece, says foreign ministry

[InTime News]

For Greece, the resolution of the Cyprus issue constitutes “a top national priority,” Greece’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday, to mark the 49th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of 20 July 1974.

“In coordination with the Republic of Cyprus, we are working systematically to create the conditions that will allow for a just, viable, functional and mutually acceptable solution. A solution that will take into account Cyprus’ status as a member state of the European Union and will free it from the occupying forces and the anachronistic system of guarantees and the invasive rights.,” the ministry said. “A solution of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation. No attempt to create a fait accompli on the ground will be accepted and there can be no discussion of a ‘two-state’ scenario.”

“Greece bows to the memory of our fallen brothers and sisters and expresses its respect and gratitude to all Cypriots and Greeks who bravely defended Cyprus. Almost half a century later, the Cyprus issue remains an international issue of illegal invasion and occupation, in violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, as is the case with the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has been going on for a year and a half now,” it continued.

