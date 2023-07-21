Spot checks on Agistri island find 29 violations of free camping ban

Officials on Agistri have issued fines of almost 9,000 euros in a clampdown on illegal camping on the Saronic island.

Spot checks on Friday morning by joint teams of police, foresters, firefighters and municipal officials found 29 violations of the ban on camping and movement in forested areas during the fire season.

The controls were conducted in forested areas near Skliri and Dragonera beaches.

Each of the 29 people found in violation of the ban was fined 300 euros each.