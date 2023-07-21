NEWS

Spot checks on Agistri island find 29 violations of free camping ban

Spot checks on Agistri island find 29 violations of free camping ban
[File photo]

Officials on Agistri have issued fines of almost 9,000 euros in a clampdown on illegal camping on the Saronic island.

Spot checks on Friday morning by joint teams of police, foresters, firefighters and municipal officials found 29 violations of the ban on camping and movement in forested areas during the fire season.

The controls were conducted in forested areas near Skliri and Dragonera beaches.

Each of the 29 people found in violation of the ban was fined 300 euros each.

Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
State of emergency declared in three areas in Rhodes as wildfire rages
NEWS

State of emergency declared in three areas in Rhodes as wildfire rages

Acropolis to briefly shut again as heatwave continues
NEWS

Acropolis to briefly shut again as heatwave continues

Greece briefly shuts Acropolis site to protect tourists from heatwave
CULTURE

Greece briefly shuts Acropolis site to protect tourists from heatwave

Acropolis to close in the afternoon due to heat wave
KLEON

Acropolis to close in the afternoon due to heat wave

Culture Ministry implements measures to protect tourists to the Acropolis during heatwave
NEWS

Culture Ministry implements measures to protect tourists to the Acropolis during heatwave

Gov’t expects ferry companies to table proposals on ticket prices
NEWS

Gov’t expects ferry companies to table proposals on ticket prices