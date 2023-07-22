NEWS

Body of Japanese woman found floating off Serifos

Body of Japanese woman found floating off Serifos
[Intime News]

Police is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a 67-year-old Japanese woman whose body was found floating off the coast of the Cycladic island Serifos on Friday.

Serifos Port authority was alerted by the captain of a ship sailing in the area who said that he had located the body of a woman in the sea north of the island. The Coast Guard collected the body and transferred it to the forensic service of Piraeus for an autopsy. 

Media reported that the woman was identified by photos. The investigation is being conducted by the police department of Tinos.

Police

