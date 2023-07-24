NEWS

Hospitals try to eliminate use of gurneys as beds

Hospitals try to eliminate use of gurneys as beds

The first time Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital was on duty to accept emergency cases in June, it treated 908 people. Doctors decided that 189 needed hospitalization. Almost unheard of for a Greek hospital, none of them had to lie on gurneys – also called “supplementary beds” – in some corridor instead of a room.

Eliminating “supplementary beds” is a priority for the Health Ministry and Evangelismos is one of the most successful National Health System hospitals in that respect. Since last month, it has almost eliminated these beds, while it used to deploy some 50-60 of them on “duty days” (Greek hospitals use a rotation system for emergencies) in the winter.

The ministry’s program started in February and involves coordination between private clinics and public hospitals. Six private clinics are taking part, while the Army Pension Fund Hospital (NIMTS) shares emergency duties with Evangelismos.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Coronavirus infections slightly up last week, 16 virus-related deaths
NEWS

Coronavirus infections slightly up last week, 16 virus-related deaths

Researchers develop 10 AI biobanks
NEWS

Researchers develop 10 AI biobanks

Greece’s first West Nile case of 2023 detected
NEWS

Greece’s first West Nile case of 2023 detected

PM vows to prop up health sector with more staff
NEWS

PM vows to prop up health sector with more staff

Coronavirus, flu infections stable; 14 deaths due to Covid-19
NEWS

Coronavirus, flu infections stable; 14 deaths due to Covid-19

Severe heat health alerts issued for Athens and other Greek cities
NEWS

Severe heat health alerts issued for Athens and other Greek cities