Hospitals try to eliminate use of gurneys as beds

The first time Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital was on duty to accept emergency cases in June, it treated 908 people. Doctors decided that 189 needed hospitalization. Almost unheard of for a Greek hospital, none of them had to lie on gurneys – also called “supplementary beds” – in some corridor instead of a room.

Eliminating “supplementary beds” is a priority for the Health Ministry and Evangelismos is one of the most successful National Health System hospitals in that respect. Since last month, it has almost eliminated these beds, while it used to deploy some 50-60 of them on “duty days” (Greek hospitals use a rotation system for emergencies) in the winter.

The ministry’s program started in February and involves coordination between private clinics and public hospitals. Six private clinics are taking part, while the Army Pension Fund Hospital (NIMTS) shares emergency duties with Evangelismos.