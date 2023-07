The situation on Rhodes is very difficult according to the Hellenic Fire Service spokesperson Giannis Artopios, who noted that the fire is burning in a very dense forest with a large amount of biomass. The winds, that have been strengthened, and the difficult weather conditions make this an active fire, he warned.

