Elderly at greater risk of drowning, experts warn

Drownings at sea remain quite common despite authorities’ repeated warnings and guidelines. By July 20, 125 people had drowned at sea in Greece this year, official statistics show.

Of the 125, just two were minors, 18 aged 18-59 and 105 aged 60 and over. Old people have always been most likely to drown. In 2022, 386 people drowned, seven of them in swimming pools.

Greek residents accounted for 69% of the deaths, while 77% of the victims were 60 and over. More than 60% of the drownings were on beaches with either no lifeguards or outside lifeguards’ working hours.

The deadliest time was 8 to 10 a.m. when 13% of the drownings occurred; it is also the time span when many older people go to swim to avoid the crowds and the blazing midday sun.

The incidence seems to be remarkably stable: over a five-year period (2018-22), an average of 359 people drowned; this includes only recreational accidents.

Experts propose that the elderly, as well as children, do not swim unaccompanied; for older people, drowning may also be due to the effects of medication.

The United Nations has designated July 25 as World Drowning Prevention Day.