Athens police make arrest over July 13 attack on masonic lodge

[Dimitris Peristeris/Intime News]

Police in Athens have arrested a 61-year-old man who may have links to the far-right, in connection with an attack with a small makeshift bomb in the city center on July 13.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the suspect was identified from CCTV footage by investigators looking into the attack on a masonic lodge on downtown Acharnon Street that caused some damage but no injuries.

The device that caused the blast comprised a small propane gas canister, an old cell phone, a battery and a fuse packed into a cardboard box that was placed outside the building. 

The 61-year-old, who has reportedly been linked to a similar attack on a courthouse in Koropi, East Attica, was arrested at his house in nearby Oropos, where police allegedly found a plethora of incriminating evidence, including components similar to the ones found in the box.

Reports further indicated that the suspect claimed his right to resist under Article 120 of the Greek Constitution, which investigators are taking as an indication of affiliations with the far-right.

