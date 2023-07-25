NEWS

New income tax filing deadline of Aug 31

The deadline for the filing of income tax returns for 2022 has been extended to August 31, following the passing of an amendment in parliament.

However, the payment deadline for the first tax instalment remains July 31. In effect, this means that taxpayers who submit their returns by the new deadline will have to pay two instalments in one month (those for July and August).

In addition, the 3% discount for those who pay their taxes due in one go will only be offered to taxpayers who will file their return and pay the tax by old deadline of July 31.

