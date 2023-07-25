Body of missing farmer found in Evia

A livestock farmer in Evia who went missing on Sunday after he went to check on his animals has been found dead.

As reported by private broadcaster MEGA, the charred body of the 41-year-old farmer, who was from Platanistos, was found inside a hut, where, it appears, he had been trapped by a wildfire.

Police sources said that the body was found by the missing man’s relatives, who notified the police and believe it is his body. DNA tests will be conducted to confirm the identity of the remains.

Firefighters have been battling wildfires in southern Evia for a number of days.