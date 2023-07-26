Achtsioglou criticizes government response to wildfires, calls for investigation into plane crash

Efi Achtsioglou, the frontrunner in the race for a new SYRIZA leader, criticized the center-right government’s response to the wildfires raging in Greece for over a week.

“Kyriakos Mitsotakis is using the climate crisis as an excuse to avoid taking any responsibility,” Achtsioglou said, referring to the conservative prime minister.

“However, the climate crisis is not an excuse; it should be the reason for a government to take action,” she said.

“A government should implement preventive measures, be prepared, have a plan, and ensure operational efficiency in terms of resources and personnel. Unfortunately, the New Democracy government failed to fulfill any of these,” she said.

Achtsioglou, a former social security minister, also called for an investigation into the causes behind the fatal crash of a Greek air force water-dropping plane in southern Greece on Tuesday.

“There are questions about this tragedy. The circumstances of the accident must be thoroughly examined,” she said, while extending her condolences to the families of the two pilots.