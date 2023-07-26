NEWS

Achtsioglou criticizes government response to wildfires, calls for investigation into plane crash

Achtsioglou criticizes government response to wildfires, calls for investigation into plane crash
[InTime News]

Efi Achtsioglou, the frontrunner in the race for a new SYRIZA leader, criticized the center-right government’s response to the wildfires raging in Greece for over a week.

“Kyriakos Mitsotakis is using the climate crisis as an excuse to avoid taking any responsibility,” Achtsioglou said, referring to the conservative prime minister.

“However, the climate crisis is not an excuse; it should be the reason for a government to take action,” she said.

“A government should implement preventive measures, be prepared, have a plan, and ensure operational efficiency in terms of resources and personnel. Unfortunately, the New Democracy government failed to fulfill any of these,” she said.

Achtsioglou, a former social security minister, also called for an investigation into the causes behind the fatal crash of a Greek air force water-dropping plane in southern Greece on Tuesday.

“There are questions about this tragedy. The circumstances of the accident must be thoroughly examined,” she said, while extending her condolences to the families of the two pilots.

Fire Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Androulakis: Wildfire on Rhodes is an ‘immeasurable environmental disaster’
NEWS

Androulakis: Wildfire on Rhodes is an ‘immeasurable environmental disaster’

Reception for the restoration of Democracy on Monday cancelled
NEWS

Reception for the restoration of Democracy on Monday cancelled

Parliament lifts immunity of SYRIZA MP Dourou
NEWS

Parliament lifts immunity of SYRIZA MP Dourou

PM leaves Brussels early to see to wildfires
NEWS

PM leaves Brussels early to see to wildfires

Memorial park in fire-ravaged Mati
NEWS

Memorial park in fire-ravaged Mati

Greece sees some wildfire respite, though stubborn blazes rage on
NEWS

Greece sees some wildfire respite, though stubborn blazes rage on