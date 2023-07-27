NEWS

Top court freezes two hotels in downtown Athens

The Council of State has ordered a freeze on the construction of two new hotels across the street from the National Archaeological Museum in downtown Athens following a complaint lodged by the Elliniki Etairia Society for the Environment and Cultural Heritage and 23 individuals concerning their size.

The complaint argues that the licenses violate precedents to safeguard the area’s residential character from commercial over-exploitation, while they also extend the acceptable limit on the height of buildings in the area from 24 meters to 32, based on a 1955 law that the same court upheld in a similar case concerning a hotel near the Acropolis.

