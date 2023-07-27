NEWS

Extreme risk of fire for seven regions on Thursday

The General Secretariat of Civil Protection issued its daily fire risk prediction map, forecasting extreme risk of fire (risk category 5) for seven regions of Greece on Thursday.

These regions are:
– Attica (Western Attica)
– Central Greece (Evia – excluding the island of Skyros)
– The Peloponnese (Argolida, Corinthia, Messinia)
– Western Greece (Achaia, Ilia)
– Thessaly (Larissa, Magnesia, Sporades)
– Central Macedonia (Thessaloniki, Halkidiki, Mount Athos)
– The Ionian Islands

Very high fire risk (risk category 4) of fire was issued for the following regions:
– Attica (except areas of West Attica)
– Crete
– The Peloponnese (Arcadia, Laconia)
– Western Greece (Aitoloakarnania, Achaia)
– Central Greece (Fokidas, Boeotia, Fthiotida)
– Thessaly (Larissa)
– Central Macedonia (Kilkis, Serres, Pieria)
– North Aegean (Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Ikaria)

