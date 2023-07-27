NEWS

Blinken expresses condolences over deaths of Canadair pilots

Blinken expresses condolences over deaths of Canadair pilots

US State Secretary Antony Blinken expressed his condolences to Greece over the deaths of two Canadair pilots who died after their plane crashed on the island of Evia, during a firefighting operation. 

“Sending deepest condolences to the people of Greece and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as thousands are evacuated from wildfires. Our thoughts are with the families of the two pilots who perished and first responders who continue to battle the flames. We stand with Greece,” Blinken said in a message posted on his Twitter account.

US Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
US Mission in Greece releases guidelines on wildfires
NEWS

US Mission in Greece releases guidelines on wildfires

US Mission in Greece issues alert over wildfires
NEWS

US Mission in Greece issues alert over wildfires

Extreme risk of fire for seven regions on Thursday
NEWS

Extreme risk of fire for seven regions on Thursday

Concern over Magnesia wildfire as firefighters struggle to contain other blazes
NEWS

Concern over Magnesia wildfire as firefighters struggle to contain other blazes

EU plans to buy new firefighting planes as climate crises worsen
NEWS

EU plans to buy new firefighting planes as climate crises worsen

Cooler weather will bring no respite
NEWS

Cooler weather will bring no respite