Blinken expresses condolences over deaths of Canadair pilots

US State Secretary Antony Blinken expressed his condolences to Greece over the deaths of two Canadair pilots who died after their plane crashed on the island of Evia, during a firefighting operation.

“Sending deepest condolences to the people of Greece and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as thousands are evacuated from wildfires. Our thoughts are with the families of the two pilots who perished and first responders who continue to battle the flames. We stand with Greece,” Blinken said in a message posted on his Twitter account.

