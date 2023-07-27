OASA upgrades passenger information services in three metro stations

The venture of listing Athens International Airport is set to begin, following the tabling of the relevant amendment in Parliament this week. It will change the management system of AIA, allowing for its listing on the stock market. The stake to be listed belongs to state asset utilization fund TAIPED and amounts to 30% of the company. The agreement between the state and PSP Investments (the Canadian group which controls 40% and the management) provides for the right of the latter to acquire, upon the shares’ listing, an additional 10% stake, but at a reasonable premium that will be based on the share price to be established through the listing process.

The public information services on the Athens public transport network at the main entrances to the Greek capital have been upgraded, with an info kiosk at the arrivals area of Athens’ international airport and the creation of a new service desk at the metro station at the port of Piraeus.

According to an announcement by the Athens Urban Transport Organisation (OASA), meanwhile, the passenger services department at Syntagma station, the most central station of the network, has extended its opening hours and is now open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

OASA also added staff at the information unit at the airport, which was inaugurated in August to inform Greek and foreign visitors about transport itineraries and has extended its operating hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days the week.

The metro station in Piraeus acquired a new passenger service office which operates from Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

[AMNA]