NEWS

Two officers injured, man arrested in Athens car chase 

Two officers injured, man arrested in Athens car chase 
[Shutterstock]

Two officers of the DIAS motorcycle unit were injured during a car chase in central Athens early Thursday morning. 

Police said a patrol car crew spotted a vehicle moving on the wrong direction on Pipinou Street at around 2:15 in the morning, and signaled the driver to stop, but he sped off. A chase ensued, involving other police forces, including the DIAS team. 

At the corner of Lesvos and Poros, in the district of Kypseli, the driver tried to ram the DIAS motorcycle, causing it to overturn. The officers were lightly injured and transferred to hospital. 

The 45-year-old suspect was arrested after he abandoned the vehicle. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Man arrested for bomb at freemasons lodge in Athens charged with additional bomb attacks
NEWS

Man arrested for bomb at freemasons lodge in Athens charged with additional bomb attacks

Athens police make arrest over July 13 attack on masonic lodge
NEWS

Athens police make arrest over July 13 attack on masonic lodge

Firefighting is not policing, experts warn
NEWS

Firefighting is not policing, experts warn

Busy arsonist confesses to Peloponnese fires
NEWS

Busy arsonist confesses to Peloponnese fires

Man in Thessaloniki arrested for sexually harassing girl
NEWS

Man in Thessaloniki arrested for sexually harassing girl

Police arrests seven, seizes 275 kilos of cannabis
NEWS

Police arrests seven, seizes 275 kilos of cannabis