Two officers injured, man arrested in Athens car chase 

Two officers of the DIAS motorcycle unit were injured during a car chase in central Athens early Thursday morning.

Police said a patrol car crew spotted a vehicle moving on the wrong direction on Pipinou Street at around 2:15 in the morning, and signaled the driver to stop, but he sped off. A chase ensued, involving other police forces, including the DIAS team.

At the corner of Lesvos and Poros, in the district of Kypseli, the driver tried to ram the DIAS motorcycle, causing it to overturn. The officers were lightly injured and transferred to hospital.

The 45-year-old suspect was arrested after he abandoned the vehicle.