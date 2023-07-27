NEWS

Police orders evacuations as new major explosion reported in Nea Anchialos

Police orders evacuations as new major explosion reported in Nea Anchialos

A new major explosion was reported at the Hellenic Air Force ammunition dump near Nea Anchialos on Thursday afternoon after a series of consecutive explosions have rocked the area. The police has ordered its evacuation.

The ammunition dump reportedly had fire protection systems in place but due to the high volume of explosive material has been ineffective. The facilities were surrounded by defensible space and some of the stored items were underground but it is likely that the ammunition was set off by the high temperatures rather than direct contact with the wildfire.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
F-16s being moved from Nea Anchialos airbase
NEWS

F-16s being moved from Nea Anchialos airbase

Greek wildfires trigger blasts at ammunition dump
NEWS

Greek wildfires trigger blasts at ammunition dump

Funeral of fallen pilot takes place in Kilkis
NEWS

Funeral of fallen pilot takes place in Kilkis

European Commission mobilizes nine firefighting planes for Greece
NEWS

European Commission mobilizes nine firefighting planes for Greece

PM discusses wildfires with President Sakellaropoulou
NEWS

PM discusses wildfires with President Sakellaropoulou

Blinken expresses condolences over deaths of Canadair pilots
NEWS

Blinken expresses condolences over deaths of Canadair pilots