Police orders evacuations as new major explosion reported in Nea Anchialos

A new major explosion was reported at the Hellenic Air Force ammunition dump near Nea Anchialos on Thursday afternoon after a series of consecutive explosions have rocked the area. The police has ordered its evacuation.

The ammunition dump reportedly had fire protection systems in place but due to the high volume of explosive material has been ineffective. The facilities were surrounded by defensible space and some of the stored items were underground but it is likely that the ammunition was set off by the high temperatures rather than direct contact with the wildfire.