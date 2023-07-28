‘Very high risk’ of fires in six regions Saturday

A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Asklipieio, on the island of Rhodes, July 27, 2023. [Nicolas Economou/Reuters]

The Civil Protection Ministry has warned of a “very high risk” of fire in six of the country’s 13 regions on Saturday.

In its daily fire risk prediction map, the ministry’s General Secretariat of Civil Protection said the areas most at risk were Attica; Central Greece (Viotia, Evia); the Peloponnese (Argolida, Corinthia); South Aegean (Kos, Kalymnos, Rhodes, Karpathos), North Aegean (Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Ikaria) and Crete Crete (Iraklio, Lasithi).